IS AI AN EXISTENTIAL THREAT TO HUMANITY?
Published 16 hours ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


April 19, 2024


We’re told an AI takeover of humanity is inevitable. Without discussion, this technology has been foisted upon us. Is there really something more in-store for us all?


AIRDATE: April, 18, 2024


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4qenkk-is-ai-an-existential-threat-to-humanity.html

humanity ai artificial intelligence del bigtree highwire threat existential

