1 BIOLAB in Ukraine would be one thing, BUT 40? — Ex CIA analyst Larry Johnson speaks to RT about Gabbard release



'A script writer's darkest fantasy wouldn't be this perverse or this evil'

Link to BioLab info:

https://www.dni.gov/index.php/newsroom/press-releases/press-releases-2026/4163-pr-10-26

Adding:

Ukrainian biolabs 'conspiracy theory' aged like the milk of a pig infected with African Swine Flu



The Ukrainian bioweapons lab “conspiracy theory” Russia’s biowarfare Troops have been warning about for four straight years turned out less “conspiracy” than obvious fact after outgoing DNI Tulsi Gabbard declassified details about the program.



💬 “Intentionally covered up by powerful people falsely claiming that they do not exist and accusing anyone who says otherwise to be foreign assets and traitors to America,” these labs “engaged in research using hazardous and highly contagious pathogens, in some cases to include dangerous Gain-of-Function research, with very little visibility or oversight,” a press release from Gabbard’s office said.



💪🏻 Among these “powerful people”?



🔶 State Dept. neocon Ghoul Victoria Nuland, who told then-Senator Rubio in 2022 that it is “classic Russian technique to blame the other guy what they’re planning to do themselves” (in this case the release of deadly pathogens)



🔶 Biden spox Jen Psaki, who called Russia’s allegations “preposterous” and assured that the US “does not develop or possess such weapons there.”



🔶 Clown-mander-in-chief Zelensky, who denied that any WMDs “were developed on my land” and that “the whole world knows that.”



🔶 NATO’s UN proxies, who affirmed that Ukraine “is in full compliance” of the Biological Weapons Convention.



🔶 The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, who not only dismissed the “false Russian allegations” in 2022 but provided a handy analysis in late 2025 of “chemical and biological disinformation” …which itself turned out to be disinformation.



Fast forward to today, and the DNI has not only confirmed that the program is real, but provided details which match almost word for word what Russia’s NBC Troops have been saying all along:



➡️ that the US “built and supported” 40+ military-grade biolabs across Ukraine (and what is now formerly Ukraine) – from Lvov, Odessa and Kiev to Kharkov, Donetsk, Lugansk and Crimea



➡️ that the labs housed biowarfare agents and disease-causing pathogens, from anthrax and tuberculosis to MERS, SARS, Ebola, and the Plague



➡️ that the network included a complex web of interconnections between the military, state institutions, and private corporations, from the Army’s Medical Research Institute of Infectious Disease and Navy Medical Research Center to the WHO, FAO, CDC, USDA, Black & Veatch, and Metabiota

Cynthia... I have featured the video with Tulsi Gabbard, and added info from Russia today about this on that video info.



Adding:

DOJ approves $110B Paramount acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery – Ellison media empire expands



The US Justice Department's Antitrust Division has greenlit the blockbuster merger, which would unite Paramount, CBS, and now Warner Bros. Discovery – home to HBO, CNN, TBS, Food Network, HGTV, and the iconic Warner Bros. studio.



💵 Tech billionaire and avowed Zionist Larry Ellison already controls Tiktok and Oracle, while his son David Ellison owns Paramount-Skydance and CBS.



The Ellisons are snapping up US's most influential media properties – news, entertainment, and now social media's most powerful platform.







@geopolitics_prime



