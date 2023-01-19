The World Economic Forum is a Fascist Movement, say Ned Ryun

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is a Fascist Movement, say Ned Ryun, CEO
of American Majority. Their goal is to keep you in a constant state of
fear so they can manipulate you. From Laura Ingraham on 17 Jan 2023. Ned
Ryun says, “The World Economic Forum is a fanatical, political
organization that uses fear and manipulation, like COVID hysteria, like
the hoax of global warming, to [make people think] they are your savior…
“All
that you are doing [by giving into the fear they created] is to help
them accomplish their goal, which is a public-private Fascist movement
and fusion of big government, big tech and big money to create a
technocratic ruling elite, which, conveniently, is them.”
“The World Economic Forum wants to create feudalism [in which they own everything, and we are merely serfs,] and they are the lords ruling over us.”
“The World Economic Forum's goal is to keep us in a perpetual state of fear, and hope that they can manipulate us into getting what they want.”
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
