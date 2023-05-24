Safety Wars Live May 22, 2023 Job Hazard Analyses

Safety Wars Live May 22, 2023

We discussed last Friday’s episode on AI and we discussed Job Hazard Analyses. We finished up with our usual OSHA Press Releases. If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide please seek help.

For all of your consulting and training needs give us a call at 845-269-5772 or drop us an email at [email protected]

WE NOW HAVE A LIVE SHOW MOST WEEKDAYS AT 8 TO 9 PM EST ON SAFETYFM.COM and on many video platforms as Safety Wars.

We are on YouTube, Facebook Live, Twitch, Brighteon, Gab, Rumble, Twitter, and LinkedIn. WE ARE AVAILABLE ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM AS SAFETY WARS.

#Jimpoesl #safetywars #safetyfm #jayallen #HOP #Humanandorganizationalperformanc #safety #osha #safetywarslive #jcptechnicalservices #safetytraining #mediabias #happyholidays #suicide #coldstress #smartgoals #disasterprep #forklifts #energypolicy #2023 #HappyNewYear #REspirators #supervisortraining #Firstaidcpraed #suddencardiacarrest #bills #bengals #sexualharrassment #scaffolding #scaffoldingcollapse #workplacedeath #constructionsafety #nuclearwar #nuclear #radiological #disasterresponseworker #poweroutage #earthquakes #Fire #war #nuclear #bullying #politicalassasination #OHIO #EASTPALISTINE #RAILWAYCAR #excavation #jha

