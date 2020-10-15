HUNTED BIDEN

The best of a day's Biden hunt



Disclaimer: REMEMBER THE CIA WHISTLEBLOWER, this whole Biden thing is likely being done to save the rest of the deep state.



Since this is what has meat now I have to run with it but DO NOT FORGET the CIA whistleblower, I think this Biden expose is the softball pitch.



That said, this is good:



Giuliani says he's going to release over a thousand devastating photos off that laptop over the next five days. Click to play, right click to save (I am serving everything good from here now due to the way it always seems to vaporize)



I gotta admit, that was fun.



OOHH, UPDATE: Giuliani released more fun!!! Biden set up all these deals for his kids, in exchange for half what they got paid!!!

(Don't worry, the kids still got a LOT) but WOW, daddy is now TOAST because it proves he not only knew about their deals, HE DID THEM because if he did not, he could not make such demands. Here is one of tomorrow's headlines:



http://82.221.129.208/daddyouch.jpg



EVEN MORE FUN: Watching the leftist damage control troll twitter and everywhere else trying to say this is a fake story. But it looks like NOT.



I FOUND ONE I LOST. I was saving this and the power went out. After the outage, when I went back to where it was on the web it was gone.



This is the best one from the House Judiciary committee - it is not from Cruz. They are deleting this as fast as they can. Even this one was expunged from the web when I went for the high quality version, but I managed to salvage a thumbnail and make it readable, it is a good thing I already knew what it was. Here it is!



http://82.221.129.208/faceplanted.gif



This is quite precious, I never liked Cruz, but, well, lookie here!



http://82.221.129.208/faceplanted.gif