Sir Christopher Chope: Addressing Covid Vax Damage in the UK

Sir Christopher Chope, a Conservative MP, is one of the few British legislators working hard to address the pressing issue of Covid vaccine damage and to assist the injured and bereaved.





In this interview with The New American, Sir Christopher discusses the shortcomings of the existing Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme and the ways in which it could be improved, such as lowering the threshold of the damage caused by the vaccine and increasing the sum of payment, among other measures.





The MP chastised healthcare regulators for continuing to deny the magnitude of vaccine deaths and injuries, as well as for authorizing shots for young children, in whom the risks of vaccinations clearly outweigh the benefits.





Sir Christopher also expressed his concern with the G20 governments moving forward with the approval of Covid digital certificates for international travel, saying that the move smacked of authoritarian policies practiced in Communist China.





To learn more about Sir Christopher Chope, please click here: https://www.chrischope.com/





To learn more about the All-Party Group Covid-19 Vaccine Damage, please click here: https://www.parallelparliament.co.uk/APPG/covid-19-vaccine-damage





