The Blueprint (2020) - An Ickonic Film - a vision of a new reality beyond the prison planet of COVID-19

"Planet Earth in 2040. There are two timelines co-existing simultaneously. One ruled by a New World Order A.I. uncivilisation. The other a 5th dimensional luscious green world based on love and spirit. A world that can only be reached through an invisible barrier. When Christianne finds her way in and is reunited with her childhood friend Karen, she is shown the sheer Utopia that humanity is capable of creating."A vision of a parallel utopian escape from the COVID-19 totalitarian state. Personally I would rather the story be about the escapee-mother, after getting healed in the fifth dimension, attempting to retrieve her son from the prison planet than a colourful info dump about the alternative world...This film was downloaded by locating the .m3u8 file in the source code of the page where it was hosted, and then using VLC to stream it and save it to the local hard drive as a .ts file.