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THE OPENING OF THE ABYSS THAT BRINGS HELL ON EARTH
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73 views • August 01, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 9:1-21. This person (called the ‘star’) opened the door to the hole. Great clouds of smoke came out of the hole. As the smoke rose, it made the sky black. The light of the sun could not shine through the cloud. The hole was the place where evil devils lived. They were in prison. The angels who fell went there. It was a terrible place. The Lord will send Satan there when Jesus comes back again. Out of the smoke, there came strange animals that seemed like locusts. There was a great mass of them. These locusts were like scorpions in the way that they sting. Scorpions are insects that have poison in their tails. It is painful when they sting with their tails.
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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