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Never Forget Never Trump | Mike Cernovich and Stefan Molyneux
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120 views • August 30, 2021
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There has been a call for reconciliation following the end of the United States Presidential election, but it's important to fully understand the situation before you start singing kumbaya. Mike Cernovich joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the fallout from Donald Trump being elected president, the anti-Trump riots and why we should never forget Never Trump.
Mike Cernovich is a lawyer, mindset expert and the author of “Gorilla Mindset: How to Control Your Thoughts and Emotions to Live Life on Your Terms” and “MAGA Mindset: Making YOU and America Great Again.” He is also the producer of the film documentary “Silenced. Our War On Free Speech.”
Follow Mike on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cernovich
Read Danger and Play: http://www.dangerandplay.com
Follow Mike on Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/Cernovich
Order Gorilla Mindset: http://www.fdrurl.com/gorilla-mindset
Order MAGA Mindset: http://www.fdrurl.com/MAGA
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Order MAGA Mindset: http://www.fdrurl.com/MAGA
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3495/never-forget-never-trump-mike-cernovich-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3495-never-forget-never-trump-mike-cernovich-and-stefan-molyneux
There has been a call for reconciliation following the end of the United States Presidential election, but it's important to fully understand the situation before you start singing kumbaya. Mike Cernovich joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the fallout from Donald Trump being elected president, the anti-Trump riots and why we should never forget Never Trump.
Mike Cernovich is a lawyer, mindset expert and the author of “Gorilla Mindset: How to Control Your Thoughts and Emotions to Live Life on Your Terms” and “MAGA Mindset: Making YOU and America Great Again.” He is also the producer of the film documentary “Silenced. Our War On Free Speech.”
Follow Mike on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cernovich
Read Danger and Play: http://www.dangerandplay.com
Follow Mike on Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/Cernovich
Order Gorilla Mindset: http://www.fdrurl.com/gorilla-mindset
Order MAGA Mindset: http://www.fdrurl.com/MAGA
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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