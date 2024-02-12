Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukrainian Military Commissars were Beaten Up - in one of the villages in the Odessa region
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
999 Subscribers
129 views
Published 16 hours ago

Ukrainian military commissars were beaten in one of the villages in the Odessa region. During the scuffle, even pensioners and women intervened – no one wanted to let their relatives go under the leadership of "General-200."

Earlier, another fight with representatives of the TCC occurred in the village of Kosmach in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. After which, the former commander of the Nazi "Aidar" battalion threatened the rebellious residents with possible "cleansing" by the army of Ukraine.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket