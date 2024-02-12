Ukrainian military commissars were beaten in one of the villages in the Odessa region. During the scuffle, even pensioners and women intervened – no one wanted to let their relatives go under the leadership of "General-200."
Earlier, another fight with representatives of the TCC occurred in the village of Kosmach in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. After which, the former commander of the Nazi "Aidar" battalion threatened the rebellious residents with possible "cleansing" by the army of Ukraine.
