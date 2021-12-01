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Vatican Pedophile Ring, Child Trafficking, Mass Graves and Missing Children.
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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155 views • December 01, 2021
1. Vatican Pedophile Ring, Child Trafficking, Mass Graves and Missing Children. This is from 2018 and the pedophile pope Francis is still a free man.
https://eraoflight.com/2018/05/28/vatican-pedophile-ring-child-trafficking-mass-graves-and-missing-children/
2. More about pedophile pope Francis and his connections to dutch and english royalties.
https://brutalproof.net/2020/10/fake-christian-real-sadistic-pedophile-pope-sits-in-front-of-his-satanic-cross-cabal-member-which-is-why-he-is-promoted/
3. Maybe they have finally understood that we don't like them and there's a worldwide pushback against their totalitarianism! World Economic Forum is CANCELLED / Hugo Talks
https://www.bitchute.com/video/phsZOuG0EZiM/
4. Ashley Biden blows the whistle on Dear Old Dad - NEW NORMAL is "Everyone being vaccinated". Australian Government shuts down Democracy.
https://www.brighteon.com/62083f29-7b7c-44c6-9a19-b399c946e4f3
5. The Crowhouse | The Pandemic Narrative Becomes Even More Ridiculous
https://www.brighteon.com/c8eb6ebc-faa3-4dcf-8d02-0208b17696df
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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