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Vatican Pedophile Ring, Child Trafficking, Mass Graves and Missing Children.
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155 views • December 01, 2021
1. Vatican Pedophile Ring, Child Trafficking, Mass Graves and Missing Children. This is from 2018 and the pedophile pope Francis is still a free man.
https://eraoflight.com/2018/05/28/vatican-pedophile-ring-child-trafficking-mass-graves-and-missing-children/
2. More about pedophile pope Francis and his connections to dutch and english royalties.
https://brutalproof.net/2020/10/fake-christian-real-sadistic-pedophile-pope-sits-in-front-of-his-satanic-cross-cabal-member-which-is-why-he-is-promoted/
3. Maybe they have finally understood that we don't like them and there's a worldwide pushback against their totalitarianism! World Economic Forum is CANCELLED / Hugo Talks
https://www.bitchute.com/video/phsZOuG0EZiM/
4. Ashley Biden blows the whistle on Dear Old Dad - NEW NORMAL is "Everyone being vaccinated". Australian Government shuts down Democracy.
https://www.brighteon.com/62083f29-7b7c-44c6-9a19-b399c946e4f3
5. The Crowhouse | The Pandemic Narrative Becomes Even More Ridiculous
https://www.brighteon.com/c8eb6ebc-faa3-4dcf-8d02-0208b17696df
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://eraoflight.com/2018/05/28/vatican-pedophile-ring-child-trafficking-mass-graves-and-missing-children/
2. More about pedophile pope Francis and his connections to dutch and english royalties.
https://brutalproof.net/2020/10/fake-christian-real-sadistic-pedophile-pope-sits-in-front-of-his-satanic-cross-cabal-member-which-is-why-he-is-promoted/
3. Maybe they have finally understood that we don't like them and there's a worldwide pushback against their totalitarianism! World Economic Forum is CANCELLED / Hugo Talks
https://www.bitchute.com/video/phsZOuG0EZiM/
4. Ashley Biden blows the whistle on Dear Old Dad - NEW NORMAL is "Everyone being vaccinated". Australian Government shuts down Democracy.
https://www.brighteon.com/62083f29-7b7c-44c6-9a19-b399c946e4f3
5. The Crowhouse | The Pandemic Narrative Becomes Even More Ridiculous
https://www.brighteon.com/c8eb6ebc-faa3-4dcf-8d02-0208b17696df
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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