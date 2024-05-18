God's Story is a testimony to the young folks. It is in every day language and stated as simple as possible. It helps to how we can come to understand it. It takes one from the beginning and how we ended to upset God over time that He had to make changes as He experienced His creation to help us get to heaven.
