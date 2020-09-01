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Full Show: Pandemic Over! CDC Adjusts Number To 10,000 COVID Deaths
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56 views • September 01, 2020
Major breaking news as we start another busy week in American politics leading up to the Presidential Election. The COVID hoax is being exposed by the CDC as they adjust their COVID death numbers to less than 10,000 after the Comorbidity rate makes 6% of reported deaths actually being from COVID. More violent Democrat terrorism as a leftist in Portland murders a Trump supporter in cold blood. Nate Millsap was on the streets that night and a Portland native, joins the broadcast to discuss. President Trump has a press conference where he addresses the media on Kyle Rittenhouse. Joe Biden has a busy day of a fumbled press conference and then heckled when he appears in public. Julia Song joins the show to discuss the reality of life in America for women versus other parts of the world. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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