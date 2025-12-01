© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A third Russian oil tanker has been targeted by drones, this time off the coast of Senegal.
This is going to keep escalating, Russia and China need to take a stand against this or get ready for it to become regular.
Source @Brian Berletic's New Atlas Channel
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!