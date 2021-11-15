Undertaker John O'Looney Exposes the COVID-19 Pandemic w/ Brian Gerrish

Concerning the COVID poison death shot, whistle-blower John O’Looney implores that we all come together NOW as freedom loving human beings and say to our corrupt government officials, “No more. We are NOT going to be part of your experiment.”





UK COLUMN summary: “In a frank discussion with Brian Gerrish, John O'Looney describes what he experienced in his work as an independent undertaker, during the period that the UK government claimed the British Isles were a cauldron of death from a deadly virus identified as SARS-CoV-2. If John did not see deaths occurring in pandemic proportions for the general population, he did see deaths occurring amongst elderly people, especially those in care homes. The patterns and nature of death shocked him. “Speaking out on what he saw and experienced as a respected undertaker soon brought him into the spotlight of the media and others. The BBC was quick to encourage him to adopt their words and their protective clothing, to tell their version of the COVID 'pandemic.' John was soon to realize that his reality and that of the BBC and wider UK mainstream media, did not match. Speaking out alone and on social media soon cost him to be censured by professional bodies of the undertakers industry. Undaunted he carried on speaking out about what he knew and what he was certain the UK public needed to know. Elderly people were on a death pathway.





“Alongside his personal experiences, John quickly engaged when Brian Gerrish revealed that the UK Column had been informed over the last few years, that a small number of other undertakers were breaking silence to speak out on the disturbing condition of the bodies of elderly people, and sometimes young children. Despite their concerns however, these individuals, from predominantly family undertaker businesses, were too scared to report their evidence to the police.





“Please join John O'Looney as he talks through what he has experienced in dealing with bereavement during a claimed pandemic by the UK government. A tough subject, but one which deserves our full attention for the sake of whistleblowers like John, and for the sake of our elderly family members and friends.”





UK Column: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/independent-undertaker-john-olooney-exposes-the-covid-19-pandemic