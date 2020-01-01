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Both Logic AND Emotion! (Paxton Sips)
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1 view • January 01, 2020
Paxton has a few thoughts to share on talking to each other. It's not what you say it's how you say it to who. When they go "left brain" don't go right, match their pace and spread your words. It'll go a long way and people underestimate how powerful a simple thing like observing and speaking TO your audience is.
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Please be sure to like, subscribe, comment and/or share our videos if you like our content; every interaction is greatly appreciated!
Like what you saw? Hate it? Have comments, questions, suggestions, or complaints?
Come hang out with us on Discord: https://discord.gg/vffBVkm
Mad LiberTEA Links:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/liberTEA_party
Mike: https://twitter.com/angelinblackink
Paxton: https://twitter.com/s_paxton
Minds Group: https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/943069785252818944/feed
Video Platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/enjbz6myUPfP/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIg23XC2lthOg6umP-adLEg
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/liberteaparty
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Podcast:
Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id2367977?country=us
Support Us
Paypal: https://paypal.me/MadLiberTEAParty?locale.x=en_US
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-mad-libertea-party
ART by the ART WOOLOO: https://www.deviantart.com/sortafriendly
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