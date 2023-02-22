MASSIVE SMOKE AFTER FIRE REPORTED AT LUMBER STORAGE -- WILLIAMSBURG BROOKLYN

Everywhere seems to be going up in flames - I wonder if it's those in power doing it, the NEW WORLD ORDER - global reset agendas.
Four-alarm fire rips through Williamsburg building, setting lumber ablaze
https://www.brooklynpaper.com/four-alarm-fire-rips-williamsburg-building-setting-lumber-ablaze/
Shared from and subscribe to:
OH MY GOD
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/9A901NwoM8Pr/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.