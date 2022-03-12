© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DESTRUCTION IS COMING!
Follow
0
Share
Report
95 views • March 12, 2022
The cities of Sodom and Gomorrah are infamous for committing terrible sins, and God destroyed them terribly because of it. Most agree that the people in those cities were guilty of sexual sins, mingling with fallen angels, and other things which are described in the book of Enoch. But if God really destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah because of these things, why doesn't Jesus mention them? Do you know what Jesus DID say about Sodom and Gomorrah, and the sins of the last days? This short Christian cartoon explains.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.