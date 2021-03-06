© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
QUICK CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution)
Follow
17
Download MP3
Share
Report
8384 views • March 06, 2021
QUICK CDS (how to safely make CDS faster and more efficiently)
Now, make CDS in 2 to 3 hours instead of 12 to 48 hours and with higher efficiency. You will use less Sodium Chlorite Solution (MMS) with this method.
Introducing another way to make CDS using a modified version of my original shot-glass, two containers, overnight method as demonstrated by Andreas Kalcker in his recent video, "Making CDS the Easy, Safe Way"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-uXWrXZsYyE
The key that makes this work is keeping the reactor solution (MMS + 4% HCL) very shallow and uniform in depth (about 2 mm).
That means you must use a reactor container that has a flat bottom and is wide enough to accommodate 9ml of reactor solution, without making it deeper than 2mm.
More how-to-make Quick CDS videos will be made, showing different types of containers that can be used. And one video that will show how-to-use dry sodium chlorite flakes and dry citric acid to make Quick CDS!
Thanks to Brian Stone for making this video! :) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/KWS38tosUq7L/
Now, make CDS in 2 to 3 hours instead of 12 to 48 hours and with higher efficiency. You will use less Sodium Chlorite Solution (MMS) with this method.
Introducing another way to make CDS using a modified version of my original shot-glass, two containers, overnight method as demonstrated by Andreas Kalcker in his recent video, "Making CDS the Easy, Safe Way"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-uXWrXZsYyE
The key that makes this work is keeping the reactor solution (MMS + 4% HCL) very shallow and uniform in depth (about 2 mm).
That means you must use a reactor container that has a flat bottom and is wide enough to accommodate 9ml of reactor solution, without making it deeper than 2mm.
More how-to-make Quick CDS videos will be made, showing different types of containers that can be used. And one video that will show how-to-use dry sodium chlorite flakes and dry citric acid to make Quick CDS!
Thanks to Brian Stone for making this video! :) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/KWS38tosUq7L/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.