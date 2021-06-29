Benjamin Franklin Constitutional Convention Address on Prayer June 28 1787

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Constitutional Convention Address on Prayer
delivered Thursday, June 28, 1787, Philadelphia, PA
Unless the Lord Builds a House they labor in vain that build it.
Can a Empire Rise and Fall and God not know it?
God governs in the affairs on men.