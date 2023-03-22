Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fantastic Interview with Dr. Lee Merritt from Galactic Wisdom Conference!
232 views
channel image
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Published Yesterday |

Hello Friends!  This is a fantastic intervidew with Dr. Lee Merritt from my recent Galactic Wisdom Conference on the war on humanity!  I know you will love listening to her incredible presentation!  Dr. Merritt is one of many famous scientists, medical doctors, healers and psychics and UFO contactees in my Galactic Wisdom Conference on March 18 and 19, 2023!   You can still watch & listen to all the 20 hours of wonderful speakers for only $50 for as many times as you like for next six months.  Please register at:    www.galacticwisdomconference.com   Out of this World Radio is a nonprofit listener supporter radio show with the purpose of making this world a much better and happier place!  If we all work together, I know we can and will make this planet a better place!  Please listen on BBS Radio One at https://bbsradio.com/outofthisworldradio or at www.outofthisworld1150.com or www.outofthisworldreadings.com  For a planet that's happy and bright, and Full of Love and Light, Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio & TV :-)  Email:  [email protected]  

Keywords
vaccinescorruptionspiritualascensionscamconferencecoviddr lee merritt

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket