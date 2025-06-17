© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REPORT: Iran State Media Issues Terrifying Warning About a ‘Surprise Tonight that the World Will Remember for Centuries’
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/report-iran-state-media-issues-terrifying-warning-about/
----------------
- Trump holds Situation Room crisis meeting on Iran as four B-52 nuclear bombers prepare for launch The B-52s, which can carry nuclear weapons or other precision-guided bombs, were spotted on a runway at Diego Garcia on Monday.
- https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14821641/Trump-Iran-total-control-ayatollah-surrender-Israel.html