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WHO Update & Real Estate Corruption: More Land Grabs, Money Laundering, & Defaults Ahead
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Sarah Westall

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Marie Mcdonnell, real estate expert and analyst, joins the program to discuss her systematic analysis of the real estate industry. She explains how the mathematical patterns show that a 50 to 100 year plan has been in operation to shift land ownership, launder money, and destabilize millions. You can learn more about Marie Mcdonnell and sign up for her seminars at https://mcdonnellanalytics.com/

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money launderingwhomortgagesarah westallforeclosuresmarie mcdonnellreal estate corruptionmore land grabsdefaults ahead
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy