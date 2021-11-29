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DR. CARRIE MADEJ EXPLAINS HOW TO DETOX FROM THE VACCINE.
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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1058 views • November 29, 2021
DR. CARRIE MADEJ
https://carriemadej.com/

REVERSING MRNA & 5G DAMAGE W/ QUANTUM ENERGY & FREQUENCY - SCIENTISTS IAN MITCHELL & PHILIPP SAMOR
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/ (New solutions for reversing mRNA damage has been added - including Quantum Energy and Frequency)

Show Description: World's top scientists are working on remedies for reversing damage from the mRNA treatments, 5G and other WIFI technologies and more. Scientists Ian Mitchell and Philipp Samor share their promising technology and how it can help us at this critical time. They share several studies that prove the technology works and can be an important piece of the puzzle that people need to heal. Learn more about this exciting technology at https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ or on their private Telegram group: https://t.me/joinchat/TjMZYFfr8z6OldU3DxpGsA

Go to https://SarahWestall.com to see more links to this and the studies (please be patient, it's coming soon).

Start your Journey towards better Health: https://ControlYourHealth.care - Save 10% thru the end of November and if you buy a Foundation pack you will receive 1 month free of Dr. Glidden's program (a wonderful gift of health for Christmas)

See other specials and promotions at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (an Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine alternative): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0

KIWI CRISIS:
https://tv.gab.com/playlist/kiwi-crisis-619867032054dff71d008e7c
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vaccine detoxspoiler alertdr carrie madej
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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