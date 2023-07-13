Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Song “Graves Into Gardens” ~ Live Band from the “Blessed To Teach” Ministry… Amazing song!
channel image
Political Crime [Exposed]
9 Subscribers
30 views
Published Yesterday

This song is one of those that will give you goose bumps. They did an excellent job with this one. 
B2T (Blessed to Teach) is an awesome Channel. With Rick the Pastor. They do amazing stuff! Check ‘em out sometime..  


B2T Channel ~ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/blessedtoteach


Keywords
spiritualgodjesuschristianmovementtoministryupliftingteachgravesblessedministriesintoblessed to teachgardens

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket