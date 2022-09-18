Sustainable Fraud, ESGs and the Great Reset Scam

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Tom DeWeese: https://americanpolicy.org/about-us/
Some links to get you started researching these topics:
World Economic Forum:
https://www.weforum.org/events/sustainable-development-impact-summit-2020
https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_ProfessorKlausSchwab_Factsheet.pdf
https://intelligence.weforum.org/topics/a1G680000004EI1EAM
https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/06/world-economic-forum-and-un-sign-strategic-partnership-framework/
https://www.unglobalcompact.org/take-action/action/private-sustainability-financehttps://www.unglobalcompact.org/take-action/action/responsible-investment