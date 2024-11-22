Is the CROSS an idol? Should Christians wear a CROSS? BETTER be SURE!! (11/22/23)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is soo important. You need to see this no matter what you think. Time is short and there is no room for error! Please watch and share.
LINKS
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christian_cross | Christian cross - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cross_necklace | Cross necklace - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Third_Council_of_Constantinople | Third Council of Constantinople - Wikipedia
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/1/12/Basilica_di_San_Pietro%2C_citt%C3%A0_del_Vaticano_%28Roma%29_-_panoramio.jpg | Basilica_di_San_Pietro,_città_del_Vaticano_(Roma)_-_panoramio.jpg (JPEG Image, 2048 × 3072 pixels) — Scaled (31%)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Latin_cross | Latin cross - Wikipedia
http://anglicanhistory.org/reformation/ps/ridley/images.pdf | images.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pectoral_cross | Pectoral cross - Wikipedia
https://biblehub.com/kjv/1_john/5.htm | 1 John 5 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjvs/1_john/5.htm | 1 John 5 KJV + Strong's
https://biblehub.com/greek/1497.htm | Strong's Greek: 1497. εἴδωλον (eidólon) -- an image (i.e. for worship), by impl. a false god
https://biblehub.com/kjv/exodus/20.htm | Exodus 20 KJV
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/6459.htm | Strong's Hebrew: 6459. פֶּ֫סֶל (pesel) -- an idol, image
https://biblehub.com/kjv/psalms/135.htm | Psalm 135 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/isaiah/45.htm | Isaiah 45 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/revelation/9.htm | Revelation 9 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/habakkuk/2.htm | Habakkuk 2 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/acts/17.htm | Acts 17 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/2_corinthians/6.htm | 2 Corinthians 6 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/ezekiel/8.htm | Ezekiel 8 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/1_thessalonians/5.htm | 1 Thessalonians 5 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/2_peter/1.htm | 2 Peter 1 KJV