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CDC "STREAMLINES" ITS GUIDANCE (LOLOLOL)
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Help me sue to end the emergency! https://www.thehealthyamerican.org Can't do it without your help -- thank you! SUBSCRIBE to this channel for 5pm daily live streams!! https://www.youtube.comTheHealthyAmer... Second Channel is LIVING SWELL with Peggy Hall Positive encouragement, daily 11am pacific: https://www.youtube.com/c/LivingSwell... PERSONAL HELP WITH RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS: https://tinyurl.com/jwm4x8ur HOW TO WIN IN COURT: https://tinyurl.com/3z2yk5f7 PANIC-FREE PREPPING COURSE: https://tinyurl.com/3rfpjysx FREEDOM LEARNING COURSE: https://tinyurl.com/jw3s52tn PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM: http://peggyhall.tv PREPARE WITH PEGGY, LONG-TERM FOOD SUPPLY: http://preparewithpeggy.com INSTAGRAM: https://tinyurl.com/mr2f4as6 FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/peggy.hall1 TELEGRAM: The Healthy American with Peggy Hall RUMBLE: https://tinyurl.com/46fsvu6y BITCHUTE: https://tinyurl.com/2p836pja BRIGHTEON: https://tinyurl.com/3knnv4ht SNAIL MAIL: Peggy Hall 205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681 San Clemente, CA 92674 I LOVE Getting your cards, letters and goodies, and I often share them on my shows! FREE NEWSLETTER https://tinyurl.com/ya6znumn QUESTIONS / COLLABS: [email protected] ABOUT THE HEALTHY AMERICAN: Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight it. ABOUT ME -- PEGGY HALL At the helm of Truth & Freedom. Educator, encourager and activist. BA in Political Science Master's in International Law & Policy Former Director of Teacher Education at UC Irvine 30+ years as educator and consultant Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight tyranny. Teaching about your rights and the laws that protect them. www.thehealthyamerican.orgShow less

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