Drone Sunset Footage

400ft in the air sunsets are on a different level and I wanted to share them with everyone :) Plus look at that flat level plane! :-D Please consider supporting me at my other socials and my patreon so I can continue to upload content!





Thank you!





Odysee

https://odysee.com/@AllAroundUs999:9?view=about

Patreon

https://www.patreon.com/All_Around_Us

Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-3179536

Youtube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC_O6NhjqOWsWBXaPoZ1Cdw

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/allaroundus999

Tiktok

http://www.tiktok.com/@AllAroundUs999

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088811242798

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Sqs6n021otF2/