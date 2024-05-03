Create New Account
REINSTATED: DR. TENPENNY WINS YEARS-LONG COURT BATTLE
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published 13 hours ago

Osteopath and pioneer in the vaccine safety movement, Sherri Tenpenny, DO, describes her two-year battle with the Ohio State Medical Board, which led to a temporary suspension of her medical license, after speaking on the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines at a state health committee meeting.


#SherriTenpenny #OhioMedicalBoard #Reinstated


Keywords
newsdelbigtreethehighwire

