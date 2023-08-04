US High School Hockey Featuring: Mikita Kalmykov Class Of 2024

Presented on US Sports Net by CoachTube

Featured course:

Pro Hockey Academy 12-week Program

Custom Training = Your Step-By-Step Plan for Success

Learn more @ https://bit.ly/ProHockeyAcademy

On today's show we have an Austrian student-athlete who can be best described as A "DAWG" on the ice. He can push the puck up the floor, creates ample opportunities for team mates, and is a physical defender. You have a good shot at a few more "W's" with this guy on your roster. Enjoy!

Video Credits:

Mikita Kalmykov College Hockey Recruiting Video Fall 2024

From: AsportUSA

@asportusa

https://www.youtube.com/@asportusa

Claude Giroux & Tony Greco - Train Like A Freak! Off Ice Training

A day in the life of Claude Giroux, during the Off Season - Training with Tony Greco! Visit https://bit.ly/ProHockeyAcademy

for more info.

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, And Fun!

US Sports Radio. http://www.USSportsRadio.net