How Facebook's Like Button Revolutionized Advertising 👍

Did you know that Facebook once opposed the idea of the "Like" button? 🤔 Initially, Zuckerberg himself wasn't on board. But when it was finally introduced, it changed advertising forever! 💥
The "Like" button provided real-time feedback that solved the age-old advertising problem: knowing which half of the ads are working. ✅ Now, companies could easily track what people liked, turning it into a powerful monetization tool. 💡💰
A small change with HUGE impact on how brands connect with consumers! 👏
