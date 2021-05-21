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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 5-21-2021 Live Free Or Die...
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100 views • May 21, 2021
The UK with no surprise has decided to use the NHS app for the covid passports. Sweden has stopped the use of the pcr tests is this good? New Hampshire's motto is live free or die but that has obviously been forgotten!
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Article Links:
https://www.computerweekly.com/news/252500581/UK-government-selects-NHS-App-for-Covid-vaccination-passport
https://streetloc.com/news/view/7aj/sweden-stops-using-pcr-tests--rna-from-viruses-can-be-detected-for
https://www.eagletribune.com/news/new_hampshire/woman-arrested-at-school-board-meeting/article_761bf66d-771a-5f3a-a790-4d10b3440ffc.html
https://www.unionleader.com/news/health/coronavirus/nashua-businesses-banned-from-serving-customers-without-masks/article_fa84d5f0-4f88-5013-9fb8-dc6b259673c9.html
Thumbnail Link:
http://granitegrok.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/live-free-or-die-new-hampshire-2.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.computerweekly.com/news/252500581/UK-government-selects-NHS-App-for-Covid-vaccination-passport
https://streetloc.com/news/view/7aj/sweden-stops-using-pcr-tests--rna-from-viruses-can-be-detected-for
https://www.eagletribune.com/news/new_hampshire/woman-arrested-at-school-board-meeting/article_761bf66d-771a-5f3a-a790-4d10b3440ffc.html
https://www.unionleader.com/news/health/coronavirus/nashua-businesses-banned-from-serving-customers-without-masks/article_fa84d5f0-4f88-5013-9fb8-dc6b259673c9.html
Thumbnail Link:
http://granitegrok.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/live-free-or-die-new-hampshire-2.jpg
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