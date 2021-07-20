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MEDICAL MALPRACTICE - DOCTORS REFUSE IVERMECTIN TREATMENT! Stew Peters!
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691 views • July 20, 2021
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE! Carolyn Jordan is on a ventilator, fighting for her life and the doctors responsible for her care are fighting her family, violating a judge's order and allowing for her to die.
https://rumble.com/vk266s-woman-on-ventilator-clinging-to-life-doctors-refusing-treatment-violating-j.html
https://rumble.com/vk266s-woman-on-ventilator-clinging-to-life-doctors-refusing-treatment-violating-j.html
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