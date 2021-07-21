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OPERATION JAB THEM ALL ENTERS DOOR TO DOOR PHASE
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60 views • July 21, 2021
SOURCE: shakingmyheadproductions
They are now saying the Delta variant is being spread by the noxvaxed and the vaxed are vulnerable to it. So this continues to put pressure on those of us that refuse their toxic waste jab to do our part and drink their poisoned koolaid so everyone can go back to their enslaved "normal". I see many continued rolling locks downs as they continue to push this ridiculous narrative. I wanted to put all this content into one video for you to save and share. We are truly living in a scripted reality here. Don't answer the door. Don't get on the bus. Download everything you can from my website before they take it down too. Stay blessed my friends!
This is a remix from my old YT channel with 250k subs that was deleted by YT in February. I share the information so you can research it and stay informed.
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
They are now saying the Delta variant is being spread by the noxvaxed and the vaxed are vulnerable to it. So this continues to put pressure on those of us that refuse their toxic waste jab to do our part and drink their poisoned koolaid so everyone can go back to their enslaved "normal". I see many continued rolling locks downs as they continue to push this ridiculous narrative. I wanted to put all this content into one video for you to save and share. We are truly living in a scripted reality here. Don't answer the door. Don't get on the bus. Download everything you can from my website before they take it down too. Stay blessed my friends!
This is a remix from my old YT channel with 250k subs that was deleted by YT in February. I share the information so you can research it and stay informed.
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
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