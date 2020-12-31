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2021 The best of times | The worst of times
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66 views • December 31, 2020
2021 could turn out great for some. It could be a total disaster for others. How it works out depends largely on the choices each individual makes. Today we will take a good look at how to navigate the time of trouble we now live in. This is a personal, heartfelt message from me to you. One thing certain, 2021 will test your faith, patience, courage and your will.
Download episode:
https://welcomehome777.com/ep66
Download episode:
https://welcomehome777.com/ep66
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