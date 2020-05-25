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IS JOE SAYING BLACK PEOPLE KNOW THEIR PLACE?
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13 views • May 25, 2020
When do you think the identity politics will end? When do you think the Left will stop with the racial division? When do you think the Left will stop calling white people racist simply because they support President Trump and not the Democrat Party? We need to expose what they are doing or the problem will never go away.
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