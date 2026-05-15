SHOCK: Israel Lobby Faces TOTAL Financial and Political Collapse!

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The Israeli lobby was once considered the most powerful and untouchable force in American politics. That era is over. The war on Iran — driven by the Zionist lobby and sold to Trump as an easy victory — has instead become what neoconservatives themselves are calling the "greatest strategic loss" in American history. And the American people have had enough.
IN THIS EPISODE:
• How the Iran war permanently shattered the Israeli lobby's grip on US policy
• White House counter-terrorism official Joe Kent resigns, blaming the lobby for dragging America into another catastrophic Middle East conflict
• Pro-Zionist media now admits the war was Israel's choice — and Trump was sold a lie
• Neocon architect Robert Kagan calls the Iran decision the "greatest strategic loss" in US history
• Over half of Americans now support Palestine over Israel — a fundamental shift, not a trend
• Zohran Mamdani's landslide NYC mayoral victory over AIPAC-backed Andrew Cuomo proves the lobby can't buy elections anymore
• AIPAC wastes millions on candidates who openly accuse Israel of genocide
• Grassroots organizations like Track AIPAC expose the lobby's funding, tactics, and candidate-purchasing schemes — fear was their greatest weapon, and it's gone
• Why the lobby's collapse could open the door to congressional bills ending military aid to Israel
• Why the Zionist lobby won't die quietly — it still has billions and will fight back
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Mirrored - The CJ Werleman Show
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