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SHOCK: Israel Lobby Faces TOTAL Financial and Political Collapse!
The Prisoner
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The Israeli lobby was once considered the most powerful and untouchable force in American politics. That era is over. The war on Iran — driven by the Zionist lobby and sold to Trump as an easy victory — has instead become what neoconservatives themselves are calling the "greatest strategic loss" in American history. And the American people have had enough.

IN THIS EPISODE:

• How the Iran war permanently shattered the Israeli lobby's grip on US policy

• White House counter-terrorism official Joe Kent resigns, blaming the lobby for dragging America into another catastrophic Middle East conflict

• Pro-Zionist media now admits the war was Israel's choice — and Trump was sold a lie

• Neocon architect Robert Kagan calls the Iran decision the "greatest strategic loss" in US history

• Over half of Americans now support Palestine over Israel — a fundamental shift, not a trend

• Zohran Mamdani's landslide NYC mayoral victory over AIPAC-backed Andrew Cuomo proves the lobby can't buy elections anymore

• AIPAC wastes millions on candidates who openly accuse Israel of genocide

• Grassroots organizations like Track AIPAC expose the lobby's funding, tactics, and candidate-purchasing schemes — fear was their greatest weapon, and it's gone

• Why the lobby's collapse could open the door to congressional bills ending military aid to Israel

• Why the Zionist lobby won't die quietly — it still has billions and will fight back

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❌ YouTube Demonetized Our Channel Because We Expose Israel ❌

💪 Please HELP me expose the Israel Lobby and injustices in Muslim world via Patreon HERE: ▶ https://www.patreon.com/cjwerleman

One-time donations can be made here: ▶ https://www.paypal.me/cjwerleman

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Mirrored - The CJ Werleman Show

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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

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zionismadlaipacisrael lobby
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