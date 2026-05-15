SHOCK: Israel Lobby Faces TOTAL Financial and Political Collapse!

The Israeli lobby was once considered the most powerful and untouchable force in American politics. That era is over. The war on Iran — driven by the Zionist lobby and sold to Trump as an easy victory — has instead become what neoconservatives themselves are calling the "greatest strategic loss" in American history. And the American people have had enough.

IN THIS EPISODE:

• How the Iran war permanently shattered the Israeli lobby's grip on US policy

• White House counter-terrorism official Joe Kent resigns, blaming the lobby for dragging America into another catastrophic Middle East conflict

• Pro-Zionist media now admits the war was Israel's choice — and Trump was sold a lie

• Neocon architect Robert Kagan calls the Iran decision the "greatest strategic loss" in US history

• Over half of Americans now support Palestine over Israel — a fundamental shift, not a trend

• Zohran Mamdani's landslide NYC mayoral victory over AIPAC-backed Andrew Cuomo proves the lobby can't buy elections anymore

• AIPAC wastes millions on candidates who openly accuse Israel of genocide

• Grassroots organizations like Track AIPAC expose the lobby's funding, tactics, and candidate-purchasing schemes — fear was their greatest weapon, and it's gone

• Why the lobby's collapse could open the door to congressional bills ending military aid to Israel

• Why the Zionist lobby won't die quietly — it still has billions and will fight back

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Mirrored - The CJ Werleman Show

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