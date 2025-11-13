Osight SE Enclosed Green Dot Sight - AmbGun Minuteman Review

AmbGun Red Dot Sight Page

Sig Spectre

Gowutar HHC17g

In my previous videos on the OSight S and OSight SE red dots, I preferred the SE for its low operating temperature of -22 degrees. (see links in the description)

OSight sent me their new SE green dot. Pretty much the same as the SE red dot except that you do not have the choice of different reticles…no circle or circle dot reticles. The SE green dot is dot only but still has the 10 brightness levels.

Like the S and SE the SE green dot includes a terrific mounting screw kit to pretty much cover any installation. I used the short 3mm screws to install the sight on the Sig P365XL Spectre (see our review of that pistol, link in the description)

The SE has a low Deck height with the built in rear sight only .03” higher than the stock Sig rear sight, so you do have a usable back up irons system. Lower 1/9th cowitness…just remember to remain target focused, both eyes open when using red dots…do not let your eye get drawn to the irons.

Elevation and windage adjustment clicks are mushy, I definitely prefer the clicky adjustments on the Gowutar HHC17g previously reviewed (link in the description).

The green dot on the SE is very crisp and well defined. It looks identical to the Gowutar green dot.

The OSight SE closed emitter dot weighs 28 grams…exactly the same as the open emitter Gowutar.

While I really like Gowutar’s clicky adjustments, I do slightly prefer the Osight SE for its low deck, enclosed emitter, and wider operating temperature range. -22 is better suited to Wyoming winters. As for Osight SE red dot vs Osight SE green dot, I do prefer green for Wyoming’s brown and reddish environment. If in a lush, green environment, I’d prefer the red dot and do like having access to the battery draining, circle dot option.

There are some manufacturing similarities with the Gowutar. I asked my Gowutar contact if they made the sights for OSight their response was

“We're a factory-owned brand, so we sell directly to our customers—no middlemen, which is why we can offer such great value! Our factory also does contract manufacturing for other brands, but when it comes to GOWUTAR products, we're in full control of design and quality.”

So while they did not say that they make Osight’s red dots, they didn’t exactly deny it either.

I don’t really care which plant manufactures the Osight optics, I would like to see optics with martial applications made in the west, just not by the decadent, degenerate, DEI portion of the west.

Osight and Gowutar…Terrific sights both of them.