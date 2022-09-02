Eva Bartlett: How the disinformation of the leading media continues in Ukraine (part 1) | 02-Sep-2022 | www.kla.tv/23485

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Eva Karene Bartlett uses the war in Syria to show how the disinformation
strategy of the leading media is now being continued in Ukraine. It is
particularly important to take a close look when "satellite images"
are mentioned, or when the leading media suddenly appear to be
"investigative" and "forensic“. This is exactly where a gigantic
information war is raging, perfidiously sophisticated but not inscrutable.
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