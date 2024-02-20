Woe To You, Complacent Believers

In this spiritual discourse, the speaker engages the idea of being complacent in one's faith, challenging the listeners to awaken from any spiritual lethargy. Referring to Amos 6 in the scriptures, he notes a great problem observed by God, where believers can become complacent or 'at ease'. Consequentially, such believers are described as having become spiritually 'asleep'. The speaker urges the listeners to reflect on their spiritual state, and to actively serve within their local churches, viewing themselves as integral parts of the larger, universal Church. He ends with a prayer for forgiveness and action, urging listeners to share the message.



00:00 Introduction and Greetings

00:33 The Universal Church and Local Churches

01:23 Reflections on the Song 'I Gave My Life for Thee'

02:08 Is Your Church a Sleeping Church?

02:33 Identifying the Great Problem in the Church

04:41 The Complacency of God's People

06:27 The Current World Situation and the Church's Role

08:53 Characteristics of a Sleeping Church

09:16 Closing Prayer and Encouragement

09:48 Final Remarks and Call to Action

