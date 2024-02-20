Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Woe To You, Complacent Believers
channel image
The Goalden Achievers
6 Subscribers
5 views
Published 11 days ago

In this spiritual discourse, the speaker engages the idea of being complacent in one's faith, challenging the listeners to awaken from any spiritual lethargy. Referring to Amos 6 in the scriptures, he notes a great problem observed by God, where believers can become complacent or 'at ease'. Consequentially, such believers are described as having become spiritually 'asleep'. The speaker urges the listeners to reflect on their spiritual state, and to actively serve within their local churches, viewing themselves as integral parts of the larger, universal Church. He ends with a prayer for forgiveness and action, urging listeners to share the message.

00:00 Introduction and Greetings
00:33 The Universal Church and Local Churches
01:23 Reflections on the Song 'I Gave My Life for Thee'
02:08 Is Your Church a Sleeping Church?
02:33 Identifying the Great Problem in the Church
04:41 The Complacency of God's People
06:27 The Current World Situation and the Church's Role
08:53 Characteristics of a Sleeping Church
09:16 Closing Prayer and Encouragement
09:48 Final Remarks and Call to Action

Keywords
jesus christdevotionserviceencouragementchurch of godamosspiritual awakeningchristian faithwoe to yousleeping churchlocal churchesprivilege and problem in the churchcomplacency in churchcarelessness in gods peopleworld troublespresent world situationchurch absencecharacteristics of a sleeping churchreward for serviceactive church

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket