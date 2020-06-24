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Tim EXPLODES, Slams The People Who REFUSE To Stand Up To The Mob.
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5 views • June 24, 2020
This video reinforces my belief that a generation I thought had been 'zombieized' has actually been awakening. I hope the trend continues!
Tim really gets into his rant at about 17:50
Tim really gets into his rant at about 17:50
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