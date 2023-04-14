NOWism is the Power of the Present Moment (ft. Kat Dawes) | Scotty Ze and the Tribes United

In this episode Scotty Ze is joined by Kat Dawes, a Speaker, Author, Performance Philosopher and the creator of NOWism - a global movement inspiring people with the power of the present moment. They talk about overcoming your moment terrorist, how to live in the present and how the law of attraction actually works to create our reality. Kat Dawes is the founder of a transformational entertainment curriculum called NOWism. She is a Performance Philosopher, Author and Spirituality Coach, known for her dynamic and entertaining teaching style. Taking the essence of ancient mindfulness teachings and translating them into a contemporary, user-friendly practice, NOWism is a modern finger-pointing at ancient wisdom. Find all the show notes and links for Kat Dawes and NOWism at: www.ScottyZe.com Make the Tribes United movement move! Like, Subscribe and Share this Episode! Head to www.TribesUnited.org

