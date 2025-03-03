BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Los Angeles Fires/Lahaina 2.0: Similarities Exposing the Disaster Capitalism Playbook
CommunityInvestigations
CommunityInvestigations
206 views • 2 months ago

In this video we are utilizing our year and a half probe into the August 2023 Lahaina Fire and applying it to the LA catastrophe. It is like both catastrophes used the same playbook. We will explore the similarities between the communities, pre-fire conditions, weather, fire cause, spread and anomalies. These comparisons shed more light on the question… were these natural or an engineered event? Even the names of these areas shed light on the catastrophes that occurred. LA and La--haina where Haina in Hawaiian means "Offering" "Sacrifice" "Declaration Our team has studied 46 other urban fires in the United States that seemed to have utilized a similar playbook Help us get this important information out. Go to our web site: MauiCommunityInvestigation.com, share our site and this video, sign our petition, help educate government legislators. Let us put an end to this global attack on innocent people.

investigationscatastrophieslahaina firela fireglobal firesus fires
