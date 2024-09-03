BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
(Christ) Immanuels STATE of the UNION ADDRESS is OUR LAST DAYS DELIVERANCE
End the global reset
End the global reset
8 months ago

I warn you that this is a very strong message. Strap on your seat belts. This is going over how the king of kings kingdom state of the Union address after his resurrection is going to repeat itself in the days just ahead. And it makes the United States presidential state of the Union look like total garbage. This is going to happen in the near future. As the gospel of the kingdom will be preached as a witness to all nations and then the end will come. But who was going to preach it and on what condition are those who are preaching it going to be in. This video spells it out clearly.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

Go to Larry McGuire's warning website for the best information on this subject at larrygmeguiar2.com

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
