Can the US continue to do economic business with the CCP in this way when we have heard so much congressional testimony that the CCP has done nothing to contribute to the world economy except steal?
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p2ifq676dae

0527 Wall Street Has Been Financing CCP Expansion

Can the United States continue to do economic business with the Chinese Communist Party in this way when we have heard so much congressional testimony that the Chinese Communist Party has done nothing to contribute to the world economy except steal?

美国还可以这样继续与中共经济来往吗，当我们已听到如此多的国会的作证，中共除了偷窃没有做过任何对世界经济有贡献的事？

