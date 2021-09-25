Dr. Zev Zelenko - The Poison Death Shot is Ritual Human Sacrifice

(Sept 17, 2021) Dr. Zev Zelenko joins Sean at SGT Report to discuss COVID supplements, preventives and medications, and the global elites depopulation agenda. According to Dr. Zelenko, COVID 19 is part of a eugenics program which is designed to weed out the weak and the vulnerable, and track and enslave the rest of us which survive their poison death shot using technology found in U.S. Patent 11107588: https://patents.google.com/patent/US11107588B2/en





"This is premeditated conspiracy to commit mass murder and genocide by part of our Government." - Dr. Zev Zelenko





Dr. Zev Zelenko Z-Stack: https://zstacklife.com/ SGT Report: https://www.sgtreport.com/2021/09/the-vax-is-human-sacrifice-dr-zev-zelenko/



