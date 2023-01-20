Chemtrails, more and more

This is the worst it ever was in 20 years. Chemtrails. At 5-6am we had a blue sky and now it's covered in Chemtrails.
They really dim the sun.
Keep your detox pathways open. One important part of it is to drink enough water. That's the easiest way to start your detox. Eat garlic and/or onions to support glutathione production, which is important for detoxing the body.
Cells in your body detox every second of the day.
