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Animals Dropping Dead In China & Cured Coronavirus Patients Go Under Quarantine…Here’s Why!
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218 views • February 23, 2020
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For More Information See:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/hundreds-animals-drop-dead-china-after-being-poisoned-disinfectant
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/society/article/3051966/coronavirus-wuhan-quarantine-all-cured-patients-14-days-after
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/hundreds-animals-mysteriously-drop-dead-21547076
https://nypost.com/2020/02/22/dont-buy-chinas-story-the-coronavirus-may-have-leaked-from-a-lab/amp/
(24% OFF USING LINK ABOVE)
For More Information See:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/hundreds-animals-drop-dead-china-after-being-poisoned-disinfectant
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/society/article/3051966/coronavirus-wuhan-quarantine-all-cured-patients-14-days-after
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/hundreds-animals-mysteriously-drop-dead-21547076
https://nypost.com/2020/02/22/dont-buy-chinas-story-the-coronavirus-may-have-leaked-from-a-lab/amp/
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