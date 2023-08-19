Create New Account
See James Corbett's Censored TedX Talk! (2014)
What is happening
THE CORBETT REPORT
AUG 19, 2023

SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-tedx/

As mentioned in my recent conversation with Tjeerd Andringa, my TedX talk from 2014 has now been set to "Unlisted" on the TedX YouTube channel and it now sports a disavowal from Ted: NOTE FROM TED: We've flagged this talk because it falls outside the content guidelines TED gives TEDx organizers. TEDx events are independently organized by volunteers. Watch it in all its uncensored crimethink glory here.

FROM 2014: Since the rise of the internet people have changed from mere audiences into authors and editors. With pieces of technology small enough to fit the whole world into your pocket, a revolution might be on its way. The net is now mightier than the sword. This presentation was delivered at the TEDxGroningen conference in the Netherlands on November 20, 2014.

Thank you for reading The Corbett Report. This post is public so feel free to share it.

Keywords
censoredjames corbettinformation2014the corbett reportunlistedtedx talk

